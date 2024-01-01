Horchata + Lava Cake Ghost Extrax Disposables - 2 Pack

by Delta Extrax
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The Horchata + Lava Cake Ghost Extrax Disposables – 2 Pack are Hybrid strains with the perfect blend of THCa + Delta-9 THC + HXY9-THC and delicious-tasting terpenes. The Horchata strain has a blend of coffee, cinnamon, and vanilla flavors. Its sweet and spicy notes offer a rich and smooth sensation for a complex, flavorful experience. Lava Cake has notes of cool mint, vanilla cake, and earthy tones, providing a pleasant aroma and flavor profile.

About this strain

Horchata is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Mochi Gelato. The effects of Horchata are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain tell us it’s a smooth smoke that tastes earthy, floral, and woody. Horchata effects are uplifting and relaxing. Some consumers say this strain makes them extra talkative. Medical marijuana patients choose Horchata to relieve symptoms associated with PTSD and depression. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, with pinene and ocimene as the secondary terpenes. Horchata is 20% THC, although actual THC percentage may vary from grower to grower. This strain pairs well with evening activities but could also be used for stimulating conversation among friends. The popular Horchata in 2022 comes from Compound Genetics, though WyEast Genetics also sells crosses of it.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Delta Extrax
Delta Extrax
Shop products
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.
