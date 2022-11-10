The Ice Cream Cookies strain features a delicious sweet vanilla flavor with subtle notes of a creamy aftertaste. The Indica in this strain starts off with more uplifting properties then gradually takes you down to a more relaxing headspace.



This Cream Cookies Disposable features a 2-gram disposable device infused with premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of THCP, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 10 THC.



This strain has a light cerebral invigoration that is known for having more uplifting properties, yet not too overwhelming. Also, this disposable device is draw activated so all you need to do is open the box and enjoy.