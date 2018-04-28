The Laughing Gas is no joke when it comes to potency! This Hybrid strain has a sweet citrus flavor along with a diesel-like taste. You can expect a pine, herbal aroma along with a well balanced focus. If you could use a good laugh we recommend taking it easy, streaming your favorite comedy, and enjoy some Laughing Gas.



This disposable is part of a collaboration where we included our delicious terpenes and THC-B + THCP cannabinoids into a sleek and discreet device. You can expect great flavors from the Oleoresin and an experience like none other.