Our Lemon Hypernova Grimm’s Greens Disposable 2G is a 2 gram Sativa strain that is a blend of Delta 8 THC + THC-O + THCP along with delicious Lemon tasting terpenes



This strain is perfect for those afternoon pick-me-ups or if you’re looking for something smooth to get your day started. Also, this disposable device is draw activated so all you need to do is open the box and enjoy.