The Lemon Kush is an Indica-packed strain with a sweet lemon citrus flavor that’s well-balanced and not too overwhelming. Also, you can expect to experience the natural Kush flavors in this strain that sneak up on you last minute.



The Zombi Extrax collection features a unique Blackout Blend of Oleo Resin, Delta 8, Delta 10, THCP, THC-B, THC-X, and PHC. All Disposables in this collection are 3 grams.