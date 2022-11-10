About this product
The Lemonade Kush is most commonly referred to as “Cali Lemon Kush”. It’s a Sativa dominant strain that has a sweet lemon and citrus flavor along with subtle undertones of Earth from the Kush. This strain gives off a familiar lemonade taste that’s very refreshing.
This Lemonade Kush Disposable features 3-grams of infused premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of Delta 11 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-H.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.