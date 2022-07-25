Our Lemonade Kush Sugar Extrax Disposable is a 2-gram Hybrid that is a blend of Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-O along with delicious Lemonade tasting terpenes.



This strain has a light cerebral invigoration that is known for having more uplifting properties, yet not too overwhelming. Also, this disposable device is draw activated so all you need to do is open the box and enjoy.