The London Pound Cake offers great-tasting lemon and citrus notes that are accompanied by a sweet, buttery vanilla dessert-like flavor. This Hybrid strain embodies more Indica traits all the while balancing the experience with relaxing yet tingly sensations.



The London Pound Cake Goliath 1G Pods come with 2 pods per pack and is infused with a proprietary blend of Delta-8 THC, HXY11-THC, THC-H, Live Resin & Terpenes.



ATTN: The Goliath Battery is required to use these Pods. Goliath Starter Kit



