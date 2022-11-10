About this product
The London Pound Cake offers great-tasting lemon and citrus notes that are accompanied by a sweet, buttery vanilla dessert-like flavor. This Hybrid strain embodies more Indica traits all the while balancing the experience with relaxing yet tingly sensations.
The London Pound Cake Goliath 1G Pods come with 2 pods per pack and is infused with a proprietary blend of Delta-8 THC, HXY11-THC, THC-H, Live Resin & Terpenes.
ATTN: The Goliath Battery is required to use these Pods. Goliath Starter Kit
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.