Our Mango Madness HHC + HHC-O Gummies are made using a unique blend of cannabinoids. This combination of HHC and HHC-O creates a different type of experience due to the enhanced potency from each cannabinoid. Also, HHC-O tends to be more potent than regular HHC because of the additional extraction properties that locks in more potency.



These gummies have an amazing flavor of mango candy. However, you will want to pace yourself because each bag has an approximate blend of 150mg of HHC and HHC-O. This means that the combination of sweet mango along with the addition of HHC + HHC-O makes these gummies hard to resist.