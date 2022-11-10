Cool off with a refreshing Mimosa that you don’t drink, instead you inhale delicious orange citrus flavors. You then exhale into an uplifting, yet relaxing state of mind that will have you ready for brunch.



This Mimosa Cartridge features a 2-gram cart infused with premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of Delta 11 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-H.