About this product
Cool off with a refreshing Mimosa that you don’t drink, instead you inhale delicious orange citrus flavors. You then exhale into an uplifting, yet relaxing state of mind that will have you ready for brunch.
This Mimosa Cartridge features a 2-gram cart infused with premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of Delta 11 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-H.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.