This isn’t your regular Mom’s Apple Pie; this is an apple pie cookie that only Zombi + Extrax can make. This twisted take on the all-American apple pie packs a punch, has cinnamon, nutmeg, and butterscotch flavor, and is topped off with oats.



The Zombi Extrax collection features a unique Blackout Blend of Live Resin, Delta 9, Delta 10, THCP, THC-B, THC-X, and PHC. Also, there is 1 cookie per pack and we recommend eating 1/4 of the cookie at a time for best results.