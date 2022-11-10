About this product
This isn’t your regular Mom’s Apple Pie; this is an apple pie cookie that only Zombi + Extrax can make. This twisted take on the all-American apple pie packs a punch, has cinnamon, nutmeg, and butterscotch flavor, and is topped off with oats.
The Zombi Extrax collection features a unique Blackout Blend of Live Resin, Delta 9, Delta 10, THCP, THC-B, THC-X, and PHC. Also, there is 1 cookie per pack and we recommend eating 1/4 of the cookie at a time for best results.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.