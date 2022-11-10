This Mowie Wowie is like a warm tropical breeze that ignites the senses. If you need a mental gateway that won’t bring you down, this Sativa strain is perfect for you. It has a delicious tropical flavor of exotic fruit that will leave you both satisfied and uplifted.



This Mowie Wowie Disposable features a 2-gram disposable device infused with premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of THCP, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 10 THC.



This strain is perfect for those afternoon pick-me-ups or if you’re looking for something smooth to get your day started. Also, this disposable device is draw activated so all you need to do is open the box and enjoy.



