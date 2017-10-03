As the sun sets and shadows stretch across the land, the Nocturnal beckons you to embrace the tranquil embrace of the night. With the luscious taste of sweet blueberries caressing your palate, this indulgent blend envelops you in a soothing embrace. The Nocturnal Blackcraft Extrax is a 2-gram disposable Indica strain with a THCa + Delta-9p + Delta-8 THC and Live Resin blend. The Nocturnal THC Disposable is the latest edition to the Blackcraft Extrax collaboration.

