Nocturnal THCa + Delta 9P THC Pre-Heat Disposable – 2 Grams

by Delta Extrax
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Nocturnal THCa + Delta 9P THC Pre-Heat Disposable – 2 Grams
  • Photo of Nocturnal THCa + Delta 9P THC Pre-Heat Disposable – 2 Grams

About this product

As the sun sets and shadows stretch across the land, the Nocturnal beckons you to embrace the tranquil embrace of the night. With the luscious taste of sweet blueberries caressing your palate, this indulgent blend envelops you in a soothing embrace. The Nocturnal Blackcraft Extrax is a 2-gram disposable Indica strain with a THCa + Delta-9p + Delta-8 THC and Live Resin blend. The Nocturnal THC Disposable is the latest edition to the Blackcraft Extrax collaboration.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




About this brand

Logo for the brand Delta Extrax
Delta Extrax
Shop products
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.
