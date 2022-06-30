Our OG Kush Delta 10 THC Kief Dusted Pre-Rolls is a Hybrid strain that is infused with premium Delta 10 THC, and is hand-painted and dusted with Kief. In addition, they feature an amazing terpene flavor profile and come with 2 pre-rolls per pack.



This strain has a light cerebral invigoration that is known for having more uplifting properties, yet not too overwhelming. Also, our pre-rolls come already rolled up and ready to smoke.