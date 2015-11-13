Orange Creamsicle Premium Delta 10 THC Disposable – 2 Grams
This strain is perfect for those afternoon pick-me-ups or if you’re looking for something smooth to get your day started. Also, this disposable device is draw activated so all you need to do is open the box and enjoy.
Orange Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. This strain produces happy and uplifting effects that help clear your mind. With a THC content of 19%, medical marijuana patients choose Orange Creamsicle to treat conditions like chronic nausea and anxiety. As the name suggests, this pungent strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma. According to growers, Orange Creamsicle is a heavy producer that has an average flowering time of 9 weeks. Orange Creamsicle buds feature stunning foliage of orange and white with a thick coating of resin. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about you experience by leaving a review.
