About this product
If you love the sweet flavor of orange mixed with a diesel-like aroma, then you’ll love Orange Diesel. The Hybrid in this strain combines well with the taste so that you won’t experience too much one-sided experience plus flavor.
The Zombi Extrax collection features a unique Blackout Blend of Oleo Resin, Delta 8, Delta 10, THCP, THC-B, THC-X, and PHC. All Disposables in this collection are 3 grams.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.