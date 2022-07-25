This sturdy, Hybrid strain has very delicate undertones of pine, citrus, and a mild grape flavor. The Paradise OG also goes by the name of Gangsta’s Paradise or Gangsta Paradise OG. From the initial jump you can expect to be launched into a euphoric-like paradise state of mind that goes into a more relaxing body type high.



This disposable is part of a collaboration where we included our delicious terpenes and THC-O + THCP cannabinoids into a sleek and discreet device. You can expect great flavors from the Oleoresin and an experience like none other.