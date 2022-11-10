About this product
This sturdy, Hybrid strain has very delicate undertones of pine, citrus, and a mild grape flavor. The Paradise OG also goes by the name of Gangsta’s Paradise or Gangsta Paradise OG. From the initial jump you can expect to be launched into a euphoric-like paradise state of mind that goes into a more relaxing body type high.
This disposable is part of a collaboration where we included our delicious terpenes and THC-B + THCP cannabinoids into a sleek and discreet device. You can expect great flavors from the Oleoresin and an experience like none other.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.