You will find that these blends of Delta 8 THC + Delta 10 THC + THC-O synergize well and provide a well balanced experience. The Pie Hoe strain is a Hybrid with a flavor profile that includes grassy, fruity, and other pungent flavors. Also, this strain is often referred to as Grape Pie Hoe due the hints of the grape taste. The unique flavors along with the pairing of different types of THC will leave you in that right state of mind.
Pie Hoe
Coming from Cannarado, Pie Hoe crosses Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. Pie Hoe was developed in Colorado and then sent to the Jungle Boyz in L.A., who selected the best pheno to give it traction to become a new favorite. An incredibly dank OG with a bit of grape flavor, Pie Hoe is a gassy, fruity, and pungent strain that will make your mouth water. Its high is not for the faint of heart, as it will swallow you up into a state of bliss for hours before slowly fading away.
Pie Hoe effects
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
21% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.