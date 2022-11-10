Pie Hoe is a Dank Hybrid strain that is known for them tingly familiar feeling you get from that blissful state of mind. You get notes of grape, berries, and spice along with other pungent fruity flavors that leave your mouth watering.



This Pie Hoe Disposable features 3-grams of infused premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of Delta 11 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-H.



