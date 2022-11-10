About this product
Pie Hoe is a Dank Hybrid strain that is known for them tingly familiar feeling you get from that blissful state of mind. You get notes of grape, berries, and spice along with other pungent fruity flavors that leave your mouth watering.
This Pie Hoe Disposable features 3-grams of infused premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of Delta 11 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-H.
This Pie Hoe Disposable features 3-grams of infused premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of Delta 11 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-H.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.