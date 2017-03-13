The Power Plant strain is a Sativa that is sure to bring you to life. It has an earthy aroma, that is accompanied by an energetic and euphoric quality. Also, the device is filled with approximately 4.5 grams of an HXY10-THC, THCX, HXY8-THC, and Live Resin blend. Don't sleep on this strain, get ready for THC on a new level.

