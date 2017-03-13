Power Plant THCA + Delta-9P THC Disposable 4.5G

by Delta Extrax
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

The Power Plant strain is a Sativa that is sure to bring you to life. It has an earthy aroma, that is accompanied by an energetic and euphoric quality. Also, the device is filled with approximately 4.5 grams of an HXY10-THC, THCX, HXY8-THC, and Live Resin blend. Don't sleep on this strain, get ready for THC on a new level.

About this strain

Power Plant is a sativa marijuana strain variety made from African Sativa. This strain produces a clear-headed, buzzy high that will make you feel happy and creative. Power Plant has an aroma that is woody, earthy and pungent. The taste is sharp and peppery. Growers say this strain has a fast growing time and will grow well in just about any environment. Due to its high potency, Power Plant should only be used by consumers with a high THC tolerance.

About this brand

Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.
