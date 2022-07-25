These Pre Roll Infused Liquid Diamonds are Delta 8 flower pre rolls that are hand painted with a Delta 8, Delta 10, and THC-O Liquid Diamond and dusted with Kief. This heavy hitting Indica dominant strain is known for its profound taste of Grape that slaps you like the hand of an orangutan. You can expect delicious notes of grapes, a subtle taste of strawberry, and candy like flavors. The fruity notes in this strain along with the more mellow vibes will leave you in that right headspace.