These Pre Roll Infused Liquid Diamonds are Delta 8 flower pre rolls that are hand painted with a Delta 8, Delta 10, and THC-O Liquid Diamond and dusted with Kief. Our Legend OG Kush is gas! It comes with a tart, floral orange fragrance that has a smooth draw. The Indica in this strain is perfectly balanced so it has that mellowness without leaving you too couch locked. This is a true legend in its own right that has multi layered flavors and aromas that stimulate your senses.