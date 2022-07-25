These Pre Roll Infused Liquid Diamonds are Delta 8 flower pre rolls that are hand painted with a Delta 8, Delta 10, and THC-O Liquid Diamond and dusted with Kief. This pungent, gassy diesel strain of Sour Lifter has some intense flavors along with clear headed-calming vibes. It has a perfectly balanced amount of chill that sets the mood to slow down and let the Indica do its thing. The citrus flavor takes the edge off the natural aromas in this strain.