These Pre Roll Infused Liquid Diamonds are Delta 8 flower pre rolls that are hand painted with a Delta 8, Delta 10, and THC-O Liquid Diamond and dusted with Kief.

Our Strawberry Cough is reminiscent of sweet strawberries that can make even the most experienced smoker cough. This potent Sativa strain has a skunky, berry aroma paired with more uplifting and euphoric terpenes. You’ll love the rich fruity notes along with the subtle taste of earthy-Hemp flavor.