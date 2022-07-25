These Pre Roll Infused Liquid Diamonds are Delta 8 flower pre rolls that are hand painted with a Delta 8, Delta 10, and THC-O Liquid Diamond and dusted with Kief. The White OG Kush is most commonly famous for the lemon, earthy pine flavors you get when you spark up. This Hybrid strain is very popular because of its euphoric and easygoing properties that tend to mellow out as the high intensifies. You can expect a blend of rich citrus and musk with refreshing hints of wintergreen.