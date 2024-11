The Purple Berry Splash gummies are full of sweet berries and grape flavors and are part of our Adios Collection. Dive in head first and make a splash in berry goodness. Every jar is packed with 20 gummies at 7,000 mg of a potent blend of Delta-9p, THCa, HXY10-THC, THCX, HXY8-THC, and Live Resin. What that means is that you’re getting approximately 350 mg of THC per gummy!

