One of the most complex flavored Indica strains has to be the Purple Urkel. You can expect notes of grape, berries, and plums; it has an all-around sweet taste that should satisfy your sweet tooth. If you’re looking for something sweet and mellow, this will be your go-to.



The Zombi Extrax collection features a unique Blackout Blend of Oleo Resin, Delta 8, Delta 10, THCP, THC-B, THC-X, and PHC. Also, the cartridges are 2 grams and are compatible with most 510 thread devices.