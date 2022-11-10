Our Super Sour Diesel Honeyroot Extrax Disposable is a 2 gram Sativa strain that is a blend of Live Resin HHC + HHC-O + HHC-P along with delicious hints of citrus and natural diesel tasting terpenes.



This strain is perfect for those chill hangout evenings with friends or just a nice way to get a little much-needed rest and relaxation. Also, this disposable device is draw activated so all you need to do is open the box and enjoy.

