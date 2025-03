Each pack has 3 pre-heat disposables that are 2 Grams each, featuring a proprietary cannabinoid blend of THCa + Delta-9p + Delta-8 THC Live Resin. This bundle contains one of each exclusive flavors: Nocturnal, Higher Spirit, and Devil's Lettuce.



Devil's Lettuce has a woody aroma with a fresh pine flavor. This Hybrid strain has great potential and comes with mellow vibes.



Higher Spirit is bursting with tropical mango and bright grapefruit flavor. This Sativa strain has a bright and energetic quality.



Nocturnal Pre-Heat Disposable is full of warm berry aromas and sweet, juicy blueberry flavor. This Indica strain has chill vibes.

read more