The go-to for many Hybrid users is Runtz because it’s an all-around enjoyable strain. You’ll love the flavor of a sweet tree fruit that’s not too overwhelming on the palate. Also, it tends to have those smooth vibes only found in Hybrids.



The Runtz Disposable features a 2-gram device infused with premium Live Resin along with a blend of HXC and HXC-P.