About this product
The SFV OG is popularized by the location in which it originated, in the San Fernando Valley located in Southern California. You can expect a sweet aromatic fragrance of lemon along with subtitles notes of pine and other flavors from this Sativa Strain.
The SFV OG Disposable features a 2-gram device infused with premium Live Resin along with a blend of HXC and HXC-P.
The SFV OG Disposable features a 2-gram device infused with premium Live Resin along with a blend of HXC and HXC-P.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.