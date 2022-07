Our Sour Apple Live Resin Cartridge is made using frozen raw Hemp extracts. This ensures that the Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-O remains fresh, which results in maximum potency. Also, this cartridge comes with 1,500mg of cannabinoids that makes it a longer lasting experience when compared to other 1,000mg cartridges.



The flavor includes the Indica – Sour Apple strain which has an apple taste along with notes of diesel and other sweet flavors. Also, the Sour Apple strain can go by its other name, Sour Apple Diesel because it’s known for making your taste buds tingle.