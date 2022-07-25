Our Sour Tsunami Sugar Extrax Disposable is a 2 gram Sativa that is a blend of Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-O along with delicious citrus-tasting terpenes.



This strain is perfect for those afternoon pick-me-ups or if you’re looking for something smooth to get your day started. Also, this disposable device is draw activated so all you need to do is open the box and enjoy.