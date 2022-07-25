Our Space Rocks Grimm’s Greens Disposable 2G is a 2-gram Hybrid that is a blend of Delta 8 THC + THC-O + THCP along with delicious citrus-tasting terpenes.



This strain has a light cerebral invigoration that is known for having more uplifting properties, yet not too overwhelming. Also, this disposable device is draw activated so all you need to do is open the box and enjoy.