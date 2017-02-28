Loading…
Strawberry Cough Chronix Disposable

by Delta Extrax
SativaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:
You will find that these blends of Delta 8 THC + Delta 10 THC + THC-O synergize well and provide a well balanced experience. The Strawberry Cough strain is a Sativa with a great strawberry, and fruity taste that is sweet with a slight sour bitter after taste. This Strawberry Cough is uplifting, but not as intense as other Sativas. Also, this is the perfect daytime disposable that welcomes you in the morning to a new day!

Picture of Strawberry Cough
Strawberry Cough

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

Reported by real people like you
1,894 people told us about effects:
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.