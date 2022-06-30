It’s time to experience the upgrade you’ve been waiting for… We’ve completely upgraded our disposables with a much stronger formulation featuring super potent Live Resin and loaded with 2-grams of your favorite cannabinoid blends! 🔥



This Strawberry Kush Disposable features a 2-gram disposable device infused with premium Live Resin and featuring a proprietary blend of THCh, THCjd, THCP, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 10 THC.



This prominent Indica strain has a musky strawberry taste which embodies the rich, sweet flavor of strawberries. You can expect slight sedating properties felt in both the body and the mind when using this disposable. The aroma from this strain is very complex, however, it has a slight scent of citrus, strawberries, and earthy pine. Get ready to experience our best-tasting, strongest disposables that we’ve ever made!