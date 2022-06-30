About this product
This Strawberry Kush Disposable features a 2-gram disposable device infused with premium Live Resin and featuring a proprietary blend of THCh, THCjd, THCP, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 10 THC.
This prominent Indica strain has a musky strawberry taste which embodies the rich, sweet flavor of strawberries. You can expect slight sedating properties felt in both the body and the mind when using this disposable. The aroma from this strain is very complex, however, it has a slight scent of citrus, strawberries, and earthy pine. Get ready to experience our best-tasting, strongest disposables that we’ve ever made!