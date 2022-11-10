The flavor of our Strawberry Shortcake is as delicious as it sounds. You’re getting that sweet taste without leaving a mess in your kitchen. This Sativa strain really embodies the strawberry flavors along with that baked goods after taste.



This Strawberry Shortcake Disposable features a 2-gram disposable device infused with premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of THCP, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 10 THC.



This strain is perfect for those afternoon pick-me-ups or if you’re looking for something smooth to get your day started. Also, this disposable device is draw activated so all you need to do is open the box and enjoy.