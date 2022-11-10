About this product
One of the most notable traits of the Orange Crush strain is the sweet tropical orange flavor that you get from each puff. You’ll be able to distinguish the orange flavor immediately, and then the Sativa eventually creeps up on you!
We use a blend of cannabinoids, including THC-X, THC-JD, THC-B, Delta-6, Delta-8, and Live Resin. Also, the device has a pre-heat button filled with approximately 3.5 grams of a cannabinoid blend.
We use a blend of cannabinoids, including THC-X, THC-JD, THC-B, Delta-6, Delta-8, and Live Resin. Also, the device has a pre-heat button filled with approximately 3.5 grams of a cannabinoid blend.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.