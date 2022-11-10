One of the most notable traits of the Orange Crush strain is the sweet tropical orange flavor that you get from each puff. You’ll be able to distinguish the orange flavor immediately, and then the Sativa eventually creeps up on you!



We use a blend of cannabinoids, including THC-X, THC-JD, THC-B, Delta-6, Delta-8, and Live Resin. Also, the device has a pre-heat button filled with approximately 3.5 grams of a cannabinoid blend.