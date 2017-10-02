Delta Extrax
This Sunset Sherbet Premium THCP Disposable is a blend of Delta 8 THC enriched with THCP. Also, this product is part of our Platinum Collection. The Sunset Sherbet is flavored with a sweet berry and has a candy-like blend that stems from the ever-famous GSC strain. This Hybrid strain exhibits full-body effects paired with a jolt of cerebral energy for those days of just needing to clear your head and relax.
Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
1,030 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
