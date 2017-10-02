About this product

This Sunset Sherbet Premium THCP Disposable is a blend of Delta 8 THC enriched with THCP. Also, this product is part of our Platinum Collection. The Sunset Sherbet is flavored with a sweet berry and has a candy-like blend that stems from the ever-famous GSC strain. This Hybrid strain exhibits full-body effects paired with a jolt of cerebral energy for those days of just needing to clear your head and relax.