Unlike other glue strains, Super Glue won’t leave you glued to the couch. However, it is an Indica that is known for promoting more smoother vibes. The natural flavors and aromas are perfect for those late afternoon sessions.
The Super Glue Disposable features a 2-gram device infused with premium Live Resin along with a blend of HXC and HXC-P.
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.