About this product
You will find that these blends of Delta 8 THC + Delta 10 THC + THC-O synergize well and provide a well balanced experience. The Super Silver Haze strain is a Sativa with a flavor profile that includes spicy, sour citrus, and other skunky aromas. Also, this strain is often referred to as “SSH” or “SS Haze” as an abbreviation. This is a true Sativa so you can expect a euphoric, and more uplifting type of experience.
About this strain
Super Silver Haze
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
Super Silver Haze effects
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.