You will find that these blends of Delta 8 THC + Delta 10 THC + THC-O synergize well and provide a well balanced experience. The Super Silver Haze strain is a Sativa with a flavor profile that includes spicy, sour citrus, and other skunky aromas. Also, this strain is often referred to as “SSH” or “SS Haze” as an abbreviation. This is a true Sativa so you can expect a euphoric, and more uplifting type of experience.