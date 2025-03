Delight in our gummy jars, each containing 20 delectable treats with an impressive 200mg per piece, totaling 4,000mg per jar. Immerse yourself in the unique blend of HXY9-THC, THC-M, HXY10-THC, and THC-P Live Resin, complemented by a tantalizing sour apple flavor profile. Elevate your experience with this hybrid strain for a perfect balance of taste and potency.

read more