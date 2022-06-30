We fused the best elements from our cartridges into a better, redesigned prototype. Get ready for a brand new experience with incredible flavors and 2-grams of highly potent Live Resin formulations in every cartridge! 🤯



This Tangie Sunrise Cartridge features an upgraded 2-gram cartridge infused with premium Live Resin and features a proprietary blend of THCh, THCjd, THCP, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 10 THC.



This strain is like a glass of freshly squeezed OJ, but in the form of your favorite cartridge. Although its Hybrid essence has uplifting properties, it tends to balance out with a body heaviness. The aroma from this Tangie Sunrise cart tends to produce notes of zesty citrus along with natural elements of diesel and woody undertones. Simply put, it’s time for you to finally experience the best-tasting, most potent cartridge that Extrax has ever created!