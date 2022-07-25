Our Thin Mint OG Honeyroot Extrax Disposable is a 2 gram Indica strain that is a blend of Live Resin HHC + HHC-O + HHC-P along with delicious notes of sweet mint terpenes.



This strain has a light cerebral invigoration that is known for having more uplifting properties, yet not too overwhelming. Also, this disposable device is draw activated so all you need to do is open the box and enjoy.



