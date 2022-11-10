This mouth-watering Toffee Cookie is exactly what your brain has been craving. Speaking of brains, The Zombi Extrax combo packs the right punch regarding cannabinoids and flavor. Experience tasty crushed toffee and almonds mixed with a crazy blend of hemp-derived THC.



The Zombi Extrax collection features a unique Blackout Blend of Live Resin, Delta 9, Delta 10, THCP, THC-B, THC-X, and PHC. Also, there is 1 cookie per pack and we recommend eating 1/4 of the cookie at a time for best results.

