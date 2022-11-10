About this product
This mouth-watering Toffee Cookie is exactly what your brain has been craving. Speaking of brains, The Zombi Extrax combo packs the right punch regarding cannabinoids and flavor. Experience tasty crushed toffee and almonds mixed with a crazy blend of hemp-derived THC.
The Zombi Extrax collection features a unique Blackout Blend of Live Resin, Delta 9, Delta 10, THCP, THC-B, THC-X, and PHC. Also, there is 1 cookie per pack and we recommend eating 1/4 of the cookie at a time for best results.
The Zombi Extrax collection features a unique Blackout Blend of Live Resin, Delta 9, Delta 10, THCP, THC-B, THC-X, and PHC. Also, there is 1 cookie per pack and we recommend eating 1/4 of the cookie at a time for best results.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.