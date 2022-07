Our Tropical Blast Delta 9 THC Rox are candy rocks with a twist! They feature a blend of our premium Hemp-compliant Delta 9 THC and a THC-O. Also, our Tropical Blast Delta 9 THC Rox features 10mg of Delta 9 THC and 5mg of THC-O per pack.



These THC Rox have an amazing flavor of Tropical Blast. However, you will want to pace yourself because these hard to resist THC Rox can pack a punch. Also, these THC Rox are meant to be taken sublingually as a fun way to experience Delta 9 THC and THC-O while it fizzes and pops in your mouth.