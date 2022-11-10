The Tropicana Cookies is a potent Sativa cartridge with solid orange and tropical flavors. Dive right into this high-octane strain, well-known for its high energy and delicious flavors.



The Zombi Extrax collection features a unique Blackout Blend of Oleo Resin, Delta 8, Delta 10, THCP, THC-B, THC-X, and PHC. Also, the cartridges are 2 grams and are compatible with most 510 thread devices.