About this product
The Tropicana Cookies is a potent Sativa cartridge with solid orange and tropical flavors. Dive right into this high-octane strain, well-known for its high energy and delicious flavors.
The Zombi Extrax collection features a unique Blackout Blend of Oleo Resin, Delta 8, Delta 10, THCP, THC-B, THC-X, and PHC. Also, the cartridges are 2 grams and are compatible with most 510 thread devices.
The Zombi Extrax collection features a unique Blackout Blend of Oleo Resin, Delta 8, Delta 10, THCP, THC-B, THC-X, and PHC. Also, the cartridges are 2 grams and are compatible with most 510 thread devices.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.