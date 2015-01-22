About this product

This Unwind Premium THCV Disposable is a blend of THC-V Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, Delta 10 THC, & CBN, all Hemp-derived and compliant. The combination of all these cannabinoids helps create a different type of an Indica strain experience. Its flavor profile includes hints of grape, berries, and a skunk type aroma. Also, this perfect blend of cannabinoids synergizes well, and provides the right vibes for when you’re ready to wind down.