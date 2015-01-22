Delta Extrax
This Unwind Premium THCV Disposable is a blend of THC-V Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, Delta 10 THC, & CBN, all Hemp-derived and compliant. The combination of all these cannabinoids helps create a different type of an Indica strain experience. Its flavor profile includes hints of grape, berries, and a skunk type aroma. Also, this perfect blend of cannabinoids synergizes well, and provides the right vibes for when you’re ready to wind down.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
