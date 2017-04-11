About this product

This Uplift Premium THCV Disposable is a blend of THC-V Enriched with Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, Delta 10 THC, & CBG, all Hemp-derived and compliant. The combination of all these cannabinoids helps create a different type of a Sativa strain experience. You can expect to taste subtle notes of fruity orange citrus and peach. Also, this perfect blend of cannabinoids synergizes well to get you in that right headspace.