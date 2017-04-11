Delta Extrax
About this product
This Uplift Premium THCV Disposable is a blend of THC-V Enriched with Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, Delta 10 THC, & CBG, all Hemp-derived and compliant. The combination of all these cannabinoids helps create a different type of a Sativa strain experience. You can expect to taste subtle notes of fruity orange citrus and peach. Also, this perfect blend of cannabinoids synergizes well to get you in that right headspace.
Mango Tango effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!